Coats for Kids: Volunteer Center needs your help to ensure no child is cold this winter

One local organization is trying to help children in northeast indiana stay warm during the winter season.fox 55's brianna dahlquist spoke with the volunteer center about their efforts but they say, they going to need your help to do it!

During this pandemic, even some basic needs are going unmet.

Executive director ani etter of the volunteer center says she's got big plans for the 21st annual coat drive, but she'll need your help to accomplish them."i always tell people that we cannot solve all family's problems but we can solve this one."

Etter says no matter how hard life gets, kids, should always have a coat to put on.

"there are some people that are hurting even more.

Those people have to decide between putting food on the table, paying rent, or giving their child a coat" volunteer, mary ann baker says although fort wayne is having beautiful weather today, it won't always be like this "it's just so important.

There's a lot of kids out there that don't have coats and of course, we're already into the cold season and it's only going to get worse."

Etter says if a person were to sacrifice their daily starbucks trip, they could keep a child warm through the winter months."for $25 would provide a brand-new coat, gloves, hat, and scarf for children in need."while going around the facility, the coats they needed the most were for small children ages for through ten.

Baker says even if you don't feel comfortable volunteering due, to covid-19 concerns, even a dollar could help.

"they can buy some on amazon and have them shipped to the volunteer center.

They can send in monetary donations.

They can come down here and volunteer to take the coats to the kids.

There is a lot of ways you can help the community."in fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist fox 55 news