Coats for Kids

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 6 minutes ago

Operation Warm is getting coats for students in this week's look at What's Right With Our Schools.

On days like today, a heavy winter coat is essential.

Chattanooga gas is providing 200 high quality jackets to hamilton county students.

We caught up with them at harrison elementary.

Operation warm is a timely example of, "what's right with our schools."

Paul: we are very excited to be out at harrison elementary today.

We are at chattanooga gas.

Is here to present 100 jackets to the elementary school children.

And partnership with operation warm which is a 501 c3 nonprofit that provides these beautiful high-quality jackets for students in need.

Our corporation decided that this was something that we wanted to be involved with and give back to our communities.

And so each of our gas utilities in illinois, georgia, tennessee and virginia will be donating at least 100 jackets.

And here in chattanooga we are able to do 200 jackets.

Kennisha: so many times we may see kids in the morning come out without a jacket.

And like you said before these are unprecedented times and families are struggling.

So it is a blessing for chattanooga gas and come with jackets in order to help our kids to perform in school.

Tiffany: the fact is that they will give some of these coats to kids in need and they will have some left in case there is a child who transfers in or comes in and doesn't have it.

So the fact is what i appreciate about hamilton county schools is that they understand the wraparound services that children need.

Jennifer: we believe that children should be able to spend as much time outside learning and playing as much as they spend inside in the classroom.

And during the colder winter months that's a real challenge for many of our students.

Natural sound: there are several things and we want to make sure that when we give the coates out, we have a personalized card for each of the students.

You guys feel free to personal lines.

And we also have chattanooga gas 811.

Obviously safety and reliability are our number one values.

Paul: we do plan to do this and hopefully around this time next year may be a little earlier before it gets real cold will be back to do it again and partner with the hamilton county department of education on which schools.

It could be harrison again we don't know but we will go where the need is.

If you have an idea for a story, go to our website, wdef dot com.

Look for the icon that says what's right with our schools, and you'll find a link to post your story