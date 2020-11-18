Global  
 

Is There A Second $1200 Stimulus Check Coming?

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Congress has been battling out the details of the second wave of stimulus relief.

But will it include checks?

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has the latest.


If there's no second stimulus check in the next relief bill, you might still benefit

What if the next stimulus package doesn't include another payment? You could still get some financial...
Upworthy - Published

Second stimulus check update: There’s no $1,200 payment in this new bipartisan bill. Here’s the latest

Rep. Josh Gottheimer and members of both parties in both houses of Congress proposed a $908 billion...
Upworthy - Published


Lawmakers in talks of second stimulus [Video]

Lawmakers in talks of second stimulus

Lawmakers agree there are three main focuses of the bill. Those include helping the unemployed, preventing evictions and supporting small businesses.

Credit: KIMTPublished
Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits [Video]

Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits

On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden spoke to a group of frontline workers about a possible second COVID-19 relief package.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Second $1,200 Stimulus Check Still Likely, But Chances It Arrives For Holidays Quickly Fading [Video]

Second $1,200 Stimulus Check Still Likely, But Chances It Arrives For Holidays Quickly Fading

Even if this Congress approves a second stimulus payment before Congress adjourns for the year in mid-December, it is unlikely the payments would reach most Americans before Christmas.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:05Published