Is There A Second $1200 Stimulus Check Coming?
Congress has been battling out the details of the second wave of stimulus relief.
But will it include checks?
Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has the latest.
Lawmakers in talks of second stimulusLawmakers agree there are three main focuses of the bill. Those include helping the unemployed, preventing evictions and supporting small businesses.
Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump ExitsOn Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden spoke to a group of frontline workers about a possible second COVID-19 relief package.
Second $1,200 Stimulus Check Still Likely, But Chances It Arrives For Holidays Quickly FadingEven if this Congress approves a second stimulus payment before Congress adjourns for the year in mid-December, it is unlikely the payments would reach most Americans before Christmas.