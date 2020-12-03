Warner Bros to make 2021 films available online

Cinema giant Warner Bros. 2021 films to be released on theatres and streaming platforms the same day
Cinema giant Warner Bros. will stream all its 2021 films, ‘streaming’s victory over theatres’
Warner Bros. will debut every 2021 movie on HBO Max and in TheatersOn Dec. 3, Warner Bros. announced that all of its films scheduled for 2021 will be simultaneously released in theaters and on the streaming platform.
Your Favorite Warner Bros. Films Are Coming To HBO MaxWarner Bros. has dealt a major blow to brick and mortar movie theaters.
The company announced Thursday it will release all of their 2021 films in theatres, as well as on HBO Max.
The releases include..