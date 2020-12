Post COVID-19 era will be about re-learning, re-thinking and re-innovating: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at IIT 2020 Global Summit via video conference on December 04.

Prime Minister said that post COVID-19 era will be about re-learning, re-thinking and re-innovating.

"India is witnessing a sea change in the way it works.

Things we thought could never happen are being delivered at a great speed.

Our government fully committed to the principle of reform, perform and transform.

No sector left out from reforms," said PM Modi.