City Council Discusses COVID Vaccine Distribution
The vaccine developed by Pfizer is likely to be distributed starting Dec.
15, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions.
CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reports.
Experts Weigh in on the UK's Vaccine Approval and What It Means for Travelers“We are definitely into the hopeful stage..."
Florida will soon begin to receive its round of a COVID-19 vaccine.Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update on Florida’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan this week. So it is prioritizing residents of long-term care facilities, and high-risk frontline healthcare..
New York City Council Prepares COVID Vaccine PlanThe first batch of COVID-19 vaccines will be rolled out in New York City in less than two weeks. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.