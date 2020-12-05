The Locker Room: High School Basketball 12/4

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 weeks ago

And per usual, northeast indiana has a ton of talented teams we'll be keeping our eyes on over the next several months..yeah, on the ladies side, that list begins with homestead..the spartans have just flat out dominated the s-a-c since joining the league back in 2015..but a lotta folks feel like maybe this is the year, with rylie parker and sydney graber now gone, we could see someone else make a run at that throne...the carroll chargers certainly look like they're in prime position to do just that..

???with that, we make our way over to charger fieldhouse... carroll, ranked 12th in class 4-a, playing host to number nine homestead...???and this one went down to the wire... homestead down four when we pick it up early fourth quarter... ayanna patterson cuts the deficit in half with two of her game-high 32 points..???fast forward to the final seconds of regulation... game tied at 44, less than 10 seconds to play... chance to win it for carroll.... they get it in the hands of sophomore taylor fordyce... able to get the rim, but misses the layup... homestead holds on to it... we go to overtime..???and the spartans strike first in o-t... patterson to a wide open maggie keinsley... splash... sparty goes up three..

???they're still up three with time winding down in o-t... off a pair of missed free throws, chargers get a chacne to tie it... somehow emily parrett ends up wide open... and the saint francis signee ties the game at 53... that means more free basketball..

???in double o-t... it's the chargers who take control... nevaeh jackson gets the kind roll on the runner... that gives carroll the lead for good..???last chance for homestead in the final seconds... lexi castator comes up with the block to end it... ???as carroll knocks off homestead for the first time since 2008... it's the spartans' first regular season loss since joining the s-a-c..

62-58... 3 alright..

We stay in the s-a-c now... a much improved snider squad paying south side a visit tonight...archers up double digits at half... panthers pushing for a comeback..

That's jordyn poole with the floater... lead down to eight...archers would hold their distance though... olivia smith threading the needle inside to c-c calloway for the bucket... lead back to 12...snider would try to hold pace... destiny jackson dives inside off the inbounds for the bucket... that cuts the lead back down to single digits....archers would pull away before the end of the quarter... olivia smith... three of her game high 19 points...south side goes up 17 after three... and they hang on to win a tight one tonight... 65-61 the final... next stop in the s-a-c takes us to dwenger... saints hosting northrop tonight.... all saints in the earlygoings of the third... rachel mccarthy three ball... corner pocket... pure... that gives dwenger a ten point cushion... bruins battling back... amanda thatcher... buries the three 3 ball from way downtown... that cuts the lead down to five... later in the quarter.... time winding down... and tiauna white beats the buzzer... bank is open for three... that ties the game heading to the fourth...but dwenger would do just enough tonight... clair frazier steps in... and the lefty gets the kind bounce... saints hang on to win a tight one tonight... 58-54 the final... down south to winchester road we go... concordia on the road visiting wayne tonight... and the cadets came out hot from the long line tonight... second trip down the floor.... annaka nelson catch and shoot trey... she had 17...a few possessions later... good ball movement... that's londynn betts from deep... generals need a timeout... it's 12-2 early... wayne would try to hang tight... emilia diaz tickles the twine from the short corner...but it was a whole lot of concordia tonight... grace hedtke down the lane for three the old fashioned way... she added 18...concordia rolls to the 84-38 victory tonight... final girls stop tonight takes us north to angola... the hornets hosting central noble at the hornets nest... angola up double digits at half... cougars looking to get something going in the third..

Lydia andrews to bridgette gray for the bucket...but this one all about angola tonight... specifically hanna knoll... she gets the steal..

Takes it the other way for the bucket...then... hanna lights it up from the long line... 31 points for the central michigan commit...angola makes a statement tonight... hornets win big 58-37 the final... we pivot now from the girls to the boys side....and no surprise once again pete... blackhawk christian looks like the team to beat in class 2a once again...yeah after seeing a surefire trip to the 2a state finals cut short due to covid last year...the braves top the 2a polls to start this season with the majority of their team from last year back... blackhawk opened their season in resounding fashion with a 50 point win over north side on tuesday...tonight they welcomed new haven to town.... bulldogs opening their season tonight... tough task against a loaded blackhawk squad... and this one was all braves from the jump... already up two... zane burke feeds callan wood... he buries the wing triple... make it a five point game...and they just kept on firing from there... marcus davidson steps in to the midrange jumper...then... wood... no good from downtown again... but zane burke there for the board... he eventually gets the jumper to fall.... he had 20... make it a 13 point game...new haven would finally get on the board after that... jackson turnwald... from downtown... make it a 16-3 game...and things never really got better for the dogs from there... caleb furst bullies his way inside for the and one...later on... off the jakar williams miss... burke pushing the break... feeds to furst for the flush... that's a top play nominee....furst finishes with 21... as blackhawk finishes off new haven... 56-33 the final tonight... to homestead high school... sparty at home against warsaw.

Start of the first quarter.... wide open triple for fletcher loyer puts the spartans up early...but the first half would go back and forth.... on the break nice hesi by luke adamiec.... that ties the game up.other end of the floor... loyer again using the screen this time and walks into a wide open shot two of his team high 16.

And puts the spartans back on top....warsaw not going away... here after the block on one end how about the no look to judah simfukwe.

End of the day..

Spartans too much.... in transition...great bounce pass to the senior grant simmons.... hoop plus the foul.

He added 15... spartans go on to win this one final score.... 54 to 31.

We head back north to angola... hornets hosting connor essegian and central noble...both teams trading buckets early... joel knox dials long distance... that puts angola up a point.... other end of the floor... sawyer yoder answers right back... nails a three ball of his own... cougs retake a two point cushion...and they'd start to pull away from there... connor essegian... one of the best players in the area... gets baseline for the bucket...and then... off the miss... he takes it all the way to the cup for two... essegian finishes with a game high 26....as central noble pulls out the win... 64-52.... ???final stop comes at the brand new gymnasium inside columbia city high school... eagles playing host to canterbury..???and a good start for the home team in this one... first quarter... can't lose track of the inbounder when he can shoot it like mason baker... puts c-city up by eight..???moments later... it's time we show some respect on this show.... respect the specs.... seth mills rockin the goggles and knocking 3 down trey balls..

Eagles jump out to a 15- 4 lead...???cavs would work their way back into this one though... prince what did i just say.... respect the specs... devon lewis... freshman tickles the twine... ???this game winds up going to overtime, but greg bolt and company too much on their home floor... you see bolt beating the first quarter buzzer... ???c-city moves to 2-1 with a 60-56 win... emily parrett game tying three to force double overtme vs.

Homestead...finishes with a team-high 19 points in carroll's first win over the spartans since 2008... so that's it for