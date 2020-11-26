Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:41s
Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

President Donald Trump called Georgia Gov.

Brian Kemp on Saturday morning.

According to Business Insider, Trump asked Gov.

Kemp to convince the state legislature to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's November election win.

During the call, Trump also requested that the governor mandate an audit of absentee ballot signatures.

Trump's call came on the same day that he will arrive in Georgia to stump for Republican Sens.

Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.


Trump Campaigns in Georgia With His Own Lost Race on His Mind

 President Trump returned to the campaign trail on Saturday, but helping the two Republican senators in runoff elections that will decide control of the Senate..
NYTimes.com

Trump campaigns on behalf of GOP candidates in Georgia Senate runoff

 President Trump will be lending his support to the two Republican incumbents running in January's Senate runoff as he campaigns in Georgia Saturday afternoon...
CBS News

White House replaces Pentagon business advisory board members

 The White House replaced members of the Pentagon advisory board with Trump loyalists. Omar Villafranca spoke with Politico White House and Washington reporter..
CBS News

Watch Live: Trump attends first campaign rally since losing election

 President Trump, who has refused to concede the election, is appearing at a rally for Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
CBS News

Live politics updates: Trump to attend Georgia rally; Jim Jordan suggests Fauci will ban 'Merry Christmas'

 Rep. Jim Jordan tweets that Fauci wants to cancel saying "Merry Christmas"; Trump will attend a Georgia rally for GOP Sens. Loeffler and Perdue.
USATODAY.com

Georgia 24-38 Fiji: Fiji secure seventh in Autumn Nations Cup

 Fiji run in six tries to beat Georgia in an entertaining clash at Murrayfield to secured seventh place in the Autumn Nations Cup.
BBC News

President-elect Joe Biden says economy is stalling

 President-elect Joe Biden will inherit a fragile economy brought on by the pandemic when he takes office in January. In response to the latest jobs report..
CBS News
Biden Will Not Make COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory [Video]

Biden Will Not Make COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory

Biden told reporters on Friday he will not make any COVID-19 vaccine mandatory. "I'll do everything in my power as president of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing," said the president-elect. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is due to assemble a panel of experts on December 10. This panel is being formed to decide whether to approve Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine. If approved, it could start rolling out in 24 hours, reports Business Insider.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33
Trump Refusing To Concede, Biden Invites Him To Inauguration [Video]

Trump Refusing To Concede, Biden Invites Him To Inauguration

President Donald Trump has still refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. Trump is reportedly planning a rally on Biden's inauguration day. Biden has said that Trump should go to his inauguration to demonstrate a peaceful transfer of power. He then added that Trump's presence was "of no personal consequence to me." They are far from the first American presidents and presidents-to-be not to see eye to eye.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39

Vice President Pence remains silent on election outcome while campaigning for Georgia runoff

 Pence will rally Republicans to vote for Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the Jan. 5 election.
USATODAY.com
Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr [Video]

Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no sign of major fraud in last month's presidential election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:49

'They have not earned your vote': Trump allies urge Georgia Republicans to sit out Senate runoffs

 The remarks underscore the delicate politics that Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue must navigate to turn out their base in Georgia.
USATODAY.com

Arizona Legislature 'cannot and will not' overturn election, Republican House speaker says

 House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, gave a forceful rebuke to Republican lawmakers who want the Legislature to give Arizona's electoral votes to Trump
USATODAY.com

Trump rallies for Republican Senators Loeffler and Perdue in Georgia

 President Trump is heading to Valdosta, Georgia, for a rally Saturday evening to support two incumbent Republican senators facing January runoff elections..
CBS News

Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp urging him for help in overturning Biden's statewide election win: report

The president, who has been fixated on the conservative-leaning state since his electoral loss, has...
Business Insider


Trump says he's 'ashamed' to have endorsed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

President Trump said Sunday he regrets endorsing Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a fellow Republican, saying...
Upworthy


Sidney Powell filing "massive" lawsuit in Georgia in opening legal salvo to secure President Trump’s second term

(Natural News) Some on the right wrote off attorney Sidney Powell after President Donald Trump's...
NaturalNews.com


Gov. Kemp agrees to Raffensperger's request for GBI aid [Video]

Gov. Kemp agrees to Raffensperger's request for GBI aid

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —  Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday, Governor Brian Kemp agreed to his request for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in..

Credit: WMGT
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Appears To Ignore Trump Call [Video]

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Appears To Ignore Trump Call

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey appeared to ignore a call from President Donald Trump as he certified the state's election results.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:04
Gov. Kemp extends public health emergency, renews COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

Gov. Kemp extends public health emergency, renews COVID-19 restrictions

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp signed two executive orders.

Credit: WMGT