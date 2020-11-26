Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

President Donald Trump called Georgia Gov.

Brian Kemp on Saturday morning.

According to Business Insider, Trump asked Gov.

Kemp to convince the state legislature to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's November election win.

During the call, Trump also requested that the governor mandate an audit of absentee ballot signatures.

Trump's call came on the same day that he will arrive in Georgia to stump for Republican Sens.

Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.