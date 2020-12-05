Global  
 

Nearly 130-Year-Old East Village Church Destroyed In Fire

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Nearly 130-Year-Old East Village Church Destroyed In Fire

Nearly 130-Year-Old East Village Church Destroyed In Fire

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze, which appeared to start in a nearby building.

CBS2's Christina Fan reports.


