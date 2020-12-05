Nearly 130-Year-Old East Village Church Destroyed In Fire
Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze, which appeared to start in a nearby building.
CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Fire Destroys Historic East Village ChurchThe blaze appeared to start in a nearby building before spreading to 130-year-old Middle Collegiate Church. CBS2's Christina Fan reports
Historic Middle Collegiate Church Destroyed In East Village FireA damaging fire in the East Village spread to several buildings and destroyed a historic church Saturday morning. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Fire Destroys Historic Church In East VillageThe sky over the East Village glowed orange Saturday morning as firefighters poured everything they had into battling the flames. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.