Brexit briefing: 25 days until the end of the transition period

Britain and the EU in final push for a post-Brexit trade deal



Britain and the EU are to make a final push to get a post-Brexit trade dealover the line following crisis talks between Boris Johnson and EuropeanCommission president Ursula von der Leyen. In an hour-long phone call, the twoleaders agreed to instruct their negotiating teams to resume talks on Sundayin a last attempt to see if they can resolve the remaining differences.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published on January 1, 1970