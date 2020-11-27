Global  
 

Brexit briefing: 25 days until the end of the transition period

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s
The UK left the European Union on January 31.

Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.


Britain and the EU in final push for a post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Britain and the EU are to make a final push to get a post-Brexit trade dealover the line following crisis talks between Boris Johnson and EuropeanCommission president Ursula von der Leyen. In an hour-long phone call, the twoleaders agreed to instruct their negotiating teams to resume talks on Sundayin a last attempt to see if they can resolve the remaining differences.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20

UK races to deport asylum seekers ahead of Brexit

 Scores of vulnerable asylum seekers, including suspected victims of trafficking, are scheduled to be deported this week as the home secretary Priti Patel ramps..
WorldNews

Brexit: 'Final throw of the dice' as trade talks resume

 There are still "significant differences" to be resolved by Lord Frost and Michel Barnier.
BBC News
What lies ahead for Boris Johnson a year after election success? [Video]

The year since Boris Johnson’s election success has seen Brexit, a baby and abrush with death from coronavirus. But the challenges still lying ahead of thePrime Minister suggest his job is not going to get any easier.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:18

UK-EU Brexit trade talks back on, say leaders

 Boris Johnson agrees with the European Commission president on a return to the negotiating table.
BBC News

EU's Barnier Says Still Looking for a Way to Do UK Trade Deal

 LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Saturday he would continue to look for a way to do a trade deal... ......
WorldNews
UK and EU call in leaders to save trade talks [Video]

Britain and the European Commission's leaders have been called in to try to save the Brexit talks, which have snagged on fishing rights less than a month before the official divorce. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:41

Brexit: EU's Barnier unsure on likelihood of reaching a deal

Negotiating teams from the UK and the EU have been locked in intensified talks for the past four...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Malta: The End Is Near: Preparing For The End Of The Brexit Transition Period - GVZH Advocates

The Brexit transition period is ending on the 31st of December 2020, as established in the EU-UK...
Mondaq - Published Also reported by •The Argus


'Risk of serious disruption' at Channel crossings after Brexit transition period ends

'Risk of serious disruption' at Channel crossings after Brexit transition period ends There is a "risk of serious disruption and delay" at Channel crossings delivering the majority of the...
Sky News - Published Also reported by •The Argus



The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50
The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42
The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49