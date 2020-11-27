Brexit briefing: 25 days until the end of the transition period

Britain and the EU are to make a final push to get a post-Brexit trade dealover the line following crisis talks between Boris Johnson and EuropeanCommission president Ursula von der Leyen. In an hour-long phone call, the twoleaders agreed to instruct their negotiating teams to resume talks on Sundayin a last attempt to see if they can resolve the remaining differences.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
The year since Boris Johnson’s election success has seen Brexit, a baby and abrush with death from coronavirus. But the challenges still lying ahead of thePrime Minister suggest his job is not going to get any easier.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:18Published
Britain and the European Commission's leaders have been called in to try to save the Brexit talks, which have snagged on fishing rights less than a month before the official divorce. Lucy Fielder reports.