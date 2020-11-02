‘Will return Khel Ratna’: Boxer Vijender Singh visits farmers at Singhu border

Boxer Vijender Singh on Sunday threatened to return the 'Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna' award, the country's highest sporting honour if the Centre does not withdraw the new farm laws.
Addressing the protesting farmers' near Singhu border, Vijender Singh said if the government does not take back the "black laws", he would request them to take back the 'Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna' award conferred on him earlier.
The 35-year-old trailblazing boxer who hails from Haryana joins the list of several former players, including Padma Shri and Arjuna awardees who have said they would return their awards in support of the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws
Boxer Vijender Singh joined the farmers' agitation at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border). The farmers' protest at Singhu border, against Central Government's Farm laws, entered 11th day on December 06. "If the government doesn't withdraw the black laws, I'll return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award - (highest sporting honour of the nation)," said Vijender Singh.
The Cultural Academy paid rich tributes to legendary female singer and Padma Shri award holder late Raj Begum during a special folk music show here. The special event was organized by JandK Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) in collaboration with an organisation named 'AWAAZ' (the voice) at Tagore Srinagar where the lovers of folk music and fans of Begum were present. The purpose of this event was to pay tribute and highlight the role of Begum which she played during her time for the promotion of folk music in Kashmir. Begum was one of the most popular female singers of Jammu and Kashmir which resulted in her titles including the 'Nightingale of Kashmir' and 'Asha Bhosle of Kashmir'. But, unfortunately, the 'Nightingale of Kashmir' went silent when she breathed her last aged 89 after a prolonged illness on October 26, 2016. So, to remember her contribution in folk music and pay tributes to the iconic singer, Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Academy organised a wonderful folk music show at Tagore Hall here where the female singers of the Valley sung some popular songs of Begum. Born on March 27, 1927, Begum started her career at an earlier age and later started singing in weddings despite family opposition. But despite the hard efforts, she reached the zenith of popularity in Kashmir at a time when singing for women was a dream. Begum's fame exploded when her songs were broadcasted from Radio Kashmir which was her basic platform and she captivated the hearts of millions of listeners with her melodious voice.
Legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on November 2, 2020. Fans of 'King Khan' gathered outside his Mumbai bungalow, 'Mannat' to greet the superstar. Earlier, Khan had urged his fans not to gather outside his house in view of Covid-19. Every year, massive crowd gathers outside the actor's bungalow on his special day. The 'Baadshah' of Bollywood kickstarted his career from television series. Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in films with 'Deewana' in 1992. The actor-turned-producer has a total of 14 Filmfare Awards. The superstar was awarded Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema in 2005. Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma in 2018. Khan's film company Red Chillies Entertainment dropped many shows and films this year.
Delhi: Punjabi singers perform at Singhu border to express solidarity with protesting farmers. Several singers including Diljit Dosanjh, Gurshabad Singh Kular & Harf Cheema were seen. Singer Gurshabad..
Shallow fog engulfed Delhi-Haryana border on December 06. Temperature dropped in national capital. India Meteorological Department forecasts minimum temperature of 13 degree Celsius and maximum of 26..