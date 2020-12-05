'Farmers' demands valid': Kejriwal visits Singhu border day ahead of Bharat Bandh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met farmers who have been protesting at the Singhu border and took stock of the preparations made for them. This comes a day ahead of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers. AAP has supported the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers. Meanwhile, traffic was disrupted at several border points due to the farmers’ protests. The Delhi Traffic Police today issued a traffic alert closing the National Highway 44 on both sides in the national capital region. Commuters have been asked to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli borders and avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44. The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers' protest and people are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to the national capital. Meanwhile, anti-riot teams were placed outside Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s residence in Lucknow to foil his planned Kisan Yatra. Watch the full video for all the details.
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal reached Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial near Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) on December 07. He met protesting farmers, and inspected arrangements made for them. "We support all demands of farmers. Their issues and demands are valid. My party and I have stood with them from the very beginning. At the beginning of their protests, Delhi Police had sought permission to convert nine stadiums into jails. I was pressurised but didn't permit. Our party, MLAs and leaders have been serving farmers as 'sevadars' ever since. I haven't come here as CM but as a 'sevadar'. Farmers are in trouble today, we should stand with them. AAP supports Dec 8th's Bharat Bandh, party workers will participate in it across the nation," CM said to media persons.
Congress MPs from Punjab, including Manish Tewari, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on December 07. They demanded winter session of Parliament to discuss farmers' issue. MP Manish Tewari said, "Winter session of Parliament should be called, anti-farmer laws should be reconsidered and withdrawn. Government is avoiding the session. It's against democracy." Agitated farmers are protesting against new agriculture laws ever since it got passed in Parliament. They stayed put at Delhi borders to demonstrate 'Delhi Chalo' protest. However, farmers and central government has discussed the issue for five times but all remained inconclusive. Now, 6th round of talks is scheduled on December 09.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organised special prayers in support of protesting farmers on December 07. The prayers were organised at Sri Harmandir Sahib, also known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar. Farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against Centre's new farm laws in Delhi.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the Central government over the three farm laws. Yadav, along with other party workers and leaders, participated in a protest against the farm laws. In Patna, the RJD leader asked the government to take back the farm laws. “We have to save the country from the privatization of the farming sector,” Yadav said. Meanwhile, DMK chief MK Stalin reportedly questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami over his silence on the farm laws. Stalin, who was participating in a public rally to protest against the farm laws, hit out at Tamil Nadu CM. Watch the full video for more.
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya slammed CM Mamata over bombing and shooting at BJP rally in Asansol's Jamgram area on December 5. Several BJP workers got injured in the incident. TMC leader Bidhan Upadhyay had accused BJP workers of carrying bombs during the rally.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today visited the Delhi-Haryana border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the controversial farm laws, and checked arrangements made for them by his..
Farmers continued to protest against three new agriculture laws on December 07 as 'Delhi Chalo' protest entered day 12 today. Farmers stayed put at Tikri border and heavy security personnel also seen..