'Farmers' demands valid': Kejriwal visits Singhu border day ahead of Bharat Bandh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Singhu border and said that Aam Aadmi Party has always stood by the farmers.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre's new farm laws at the border.

During his visit, Kejriwal also reviewed arrangements made for farmers by the city government.

Kejriwal said that AAP members have been serving farmers as 'sevadars' since protests began.

He reiterated the support to farmers' call for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, December 8.

Opposition including Congress, TRS Left parties, TMC, RJD have also decided to support the strike.

Farmers have been protesting against the three laws since November 26, demanding their repeal.

Talks between farmers' unions and the union govt have failed to produce a breakthrough.

Another round of talks is scheduled on Wednesday, December 9.