'Delhi Chalo': Protesting farmers continue to camp at Singhu border

Protesting farmers continued to camp at Delhi-Haryana Border.

On December 07, they stayed at Singhu border to protest against the farm laws passed by central government.

'Delhi Chalo' protest has entered 12th today.

Five rounds of meetings between farmers and government have happened but remained inconclusive.

Next round of meeting between farmers and govt is scheduled to take place on December 09.

Next meeting will see government giving a proposal to the farmer leaders.