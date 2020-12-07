Roald & Beatrix The Tail of the Curious Mouse movie

Roald & Beatrix The Tail of the Curious Mouse movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The film follows the story of when a six-year-old Roald Dahl meets his idol Beatrix Potter.

A heart-warming Christmas film inspired by the true encounter between a six-year-old Roald Dahl and his idol Beatrix Potter.

A magical story of what really can happen when you are brave enough to follow your dreams. Joining Dawn French who plays Beatrix, the cast includes Jessica Hynes, Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, Nina Sosanya, Bill Bailey and Nick Mohammed.

Director: David Kerr Stars: John Hannah, Dawn French, Jessica Hynes