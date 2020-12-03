Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Pearl Harbor 12072020
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Image:right pearl harbor remembrance day flag half staff.jpg governor beshear has ordred flags at state office buildings fly at half staff today in honor of pearl harbor remembrance day.

On this day in 19- 41...more than 2thousand people were killed and and more than a thousand more hurt in the attack.

Earlier this year--- kentucky lost its last survivor..101- year-old albert patrick..

Flags are at half- staff in his memory..as well as the other survivors..and those we've lost.




