101-Year-Old Veteran Remembers Pearl Harbor
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:31s - Published
101-Year-Old Veteran Remembers Pearl Harbor
On the anniversary of a "day that will live in infamy" one Bay Area man recalls what it was like to be at Pearl Harbor on Dec.
7, 1941.
Don Ford reports.
(12-7-20)
