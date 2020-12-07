Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Remembering Pearl Harbor

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:32s - Published
Remembering Pearl Harbor

Remembering Pearl Harbor

Remembering Pearl Harbor, talking with the only living survivor of that day who lives in Las Vegas.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 lockdowns, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, two missing in Alaska: 5 things to know Monday

Southern California enters COVID-19 lockdown, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and more news to start...
USATODAY.com - Published

'Date which will live in infamy': What to remember about Pearl Harbor, 79 years later

On Monday, America commemorates the 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. Here are the facts surrounding...
USATODAY.com - Published

How one of Japan's 'secret weapons' at Pearl Harbor ended up being the US's first prisoner of war

As Japanese planes swarmed Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, a secretive naval unit - "a suicide...
Business Insider - Published


Related videos from verified sources

WWII plane in Eugene used to remember Pearl Harbor [Video]

WWII plane in Eugene used to remember Pearl Harbor

Dec. 7, 2020, marks 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

Credit: KEZIPublished
Pearl Harbor Day remembered by local vet and son [Video]

Pearl Harbor Day remembered by local vet and son

James Smith served in the Pacific theater

Credit: KIMTPublished
Arizonans come together to remember Pearl Harbor [Video]

Arizonans come together to remember Pearl Harbor

The attack on Pearl Harbor forever changed America 79 years ago, when more than 2,400 Americans were killed, and the country was thrust into World War II.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:53Published