Neil Robertson wins UK Championship after late-night thriller against Judd Trump

Neil Robertson sunk the final pink to beat Judd Trump in a marathon final-frame decider and clinch his third UK Championship title in a post-midnightfinish in Milton Keynes.

At almost one o’clock and with the frame well beyondthe hour-mark, Trump missed a golden opportunity to pot the penultimate balland Robertson stepped in to seal an extraordinary 10-9 win.