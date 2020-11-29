Global  
 

Neil Robertson wins UK Championship after late-night thriller against Judd Trump

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Neil Robertson wins UK Championship after late-night thriller against Judd Trump

Neil Robertson wins UK Championship after late-night thriller against Judd Trump

Neil Robertson sunk the final pink to beat Judd Trump in a marathon final-frame decider and clinch his third UK Championship title in a post-midnightfinish in Milton Keynes.

At almost one o’clock and with the frame well beyondthe hour-mark, Trump missed a golden opportunity to pot the penultimate balland Robertson stepped in to seal an extraordinary 10-9 win.


