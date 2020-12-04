Global  
 

Delegation of 20 farmers meets Agriculture Minister Tomar

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Delegation of 20 farmers meets Agriculture Minister Tomar

Delegation of 20 farmers meets Agriculture Minister Tomar

A delegation of 20 farmers mainly from Haryana met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 07 to lend support to the farm laws.

Farmers' unions have called 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08, demanding roll back of 3 farm laws.


