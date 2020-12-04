Delegation of 20 farmers meets Agriculture Minister Tomar

Following the meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Progressive Farmers Club President Kanwal Singh Chauhan said protesting farmers are misguided. "Farmers who are protesting are misguided. PM has assured that MSP and mandi system will remain," said Kanwal Singh Chauhan, President, Progressive Farmers Club, Sonipat.
Farmers’ protest at Delhi border entered 9th day on Sunday. Farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar to meet MoS Kailash Choudhury and MoS Parshottam Rupala. Meanwhile, security forces were deployed and barricading done at the Kalindi Kunj border as thousands of farmers marched towards Delhi. Delhi police diverted traffic from key roads linking the border. Also, Boxer Vijender Singh joined farmers protesting at the Singhu border. Watch the full video for all the latest updates on farmers’ protest.
In the ongoing farmers protest against the new farm laws, farmers of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi came forward in support of the farm laws. They are hopeful that new reforms will be beneficial for them. Farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are demonstrating against the new farm laws passed by the central government.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on December 07 said that Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij infected with COVID-19 after vaccinated to gain fame and now explaining about doses and duration. "People of India should not be made Guinea pigs. Haryana's Minister Vij sahab got himself vaccinated to gain fame and later got infected with COVID. He is now explaining about doses and duration," said Singh.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 07 said that Sharad Pawar the then agriculture minister wrote letter to him in 2011 that there is need to amend APMC Act. "Sharad Pawar..
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at Congress and said the party is trying to save themselves by misleading farmers. "Today, I'll expose the hypocrisy of Congress and other..
While thousands of farmers are protesting against the new farm laws in and around Delhi, several farmers of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur have come out to support agricultural reform laws. They are hopeful..