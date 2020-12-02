Vaccine rollout the 'beginning of the end', says Hancock

The beginning of the vaccination rollout for Covid-19 could mark “a decisiveturning point in the battle” against the virus, the chief executive of NHSEngland has said. Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubsfrom Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
Stratford-on-Avon District Council is challenging the Government's decision toput the area into Tier 3 after the national lockdown restrictions ended. Theauthority sent a Judicial Review pre-action protocol letter to HealthSecretary Matt Hancock this week and have requested a response by this evening(Thursday).
The Chief Executive of NHS England has said tomorrow could be a "decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus". Speaking at the Royal Free Hospital, Simon Stevens said "tomorrow is the beginning of the biggest vaccination programme in our history...I think there is every chance we will look back on tomorrow as marking a decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Dr Hari Shukla says he is excited to become one of the first people in the country to be vaccinated against Covid-19. On Tuesday 8th December the UK will see the largest-scale immunisation programme in its history begin. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The North of Italy, in particular the regions of Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, has been hit by severe floods and snowfall over the weekend.
Heavy rain has caused landslides and flooding in several parts of the country, while avalanche alerts were issued in various areas of the Dolomites.
On Sunday, about 60 families were evacuated in the vicinity of Modena, in the Emilia-Romagna region, as the Panaro river burst its banks.
Firefighters have carried out over 2,200 interventions for the past 48 hours in the Centre-North, especially in Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont, Lombardy and Tuscany. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn