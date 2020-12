COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 1,470 New Cases Over The Last 48 Hours



The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,470 new Coronavirus cases and four additional deaths over the last 48 hours. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:39 Published 10 hours ago

Apocolypic view of hillside during Bond Fire in Orange County



The Bond Fire in Orange County has forced 25,000 evacuations. Check out this disturbing scene of the hillside. Crazy! Full credit to: @Bri43378076 on Twitter Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:25 Published 3 days ago