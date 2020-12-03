Global  
 

Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use approval for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin | Oneindia News

Now after Serum Institute of India and American pharma giant Pfizer, Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm that has been developing coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, has applied to the central drug regulator seeking emergency use authorisation.

Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and is currently in Phase 3 trials.

The trials are on at 18 sites across the country with over 22,000 volunteers.

