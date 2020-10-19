Sinead O'Connor to release memoir in 2021

Bodies of woman and two children discovered in south Dublin



Gardai are investigating the discovery of the bodies of a woman and twochildren. The woman, 37, and two children, an 11-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, were found at a home in south Dublin. Gardai are conducting atechnical examination at the scene in Llywellen Court, Ballinteer.Superintendent Paul Reidy, from Blackrock garda station, said Gardai arecurrently treating the deaths as unexplained. Gardai have also urged thepublic to refrain from speculating about the case on social media.

