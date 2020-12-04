Global  
 

Breakdancing is coming to the Olympics

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:44s
Breakdancing is coming to the Olympics

Breakdancing is coming to the Olympics

Breakdancing is officially an Olympic sport now, clearing its final hurdle this week to feature at the Paris Games of 2024.

Lucy Fielder reports.


