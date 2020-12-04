|
|
|
Breakdancing is coming to the Olympics
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:44s - Published
Breakdancing is coming to the Olympics
Breakdancing is officially an Olympic sport now, clearing its final hurdle this week to feature at the Paris Games of 2024.
Lucy Fielder reports.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Breakdancing is now an Olympic sport.The bizarre announcement came as the IOC continued to usher in a...
New Zealand Herald - Published
Also reported by •CBC.ca •CBS Sports
|
‘I don’t understand,’ says squash great Michelle Martin Australian has lobbied for squash to be...
WorldNews - Published
|
Breakdancing will be called breaking at the Olympics, as it was in the 1970s by hip-hop pioneers in...
euronews - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|