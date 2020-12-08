Breakdancing will make its Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Summer Games

Red Bull BC One finalists talk on how they hope to bring breakdancing to the masses at the 2024 Paris Olympics



Related videos from verified sources Young dancers ready to compete as breakdancing joins the Olympics



Breakdancing started decades ago in the Bronx and is now an official Olympic sport. Breaking, as it will be called starting in the 2024 Paris games, has earned its place on the world stage as it has.. Credit: Localish Duration: 03:29 Published 56 minutes ago Breakdancing is coming to the Olympics



Breakdancing is officially an Olympic sport now, clearing its final hurdle this week to feature at the Paris Games of 2024. Lucy Fielder reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44 Published 7 hours ago Paris Olympic Games 2024: Breakdancing an Olympic sport now along with 3 others|Oneindia News



Breakdancing is now among 4 sports to be part of the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. The International Olympic Committee ratified the inclusion of breakdancing along with surfing, skateboarding and sports.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 00:58 Published 9 hours ago