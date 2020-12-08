Breakdancing will make its Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Summer Games
Red Bull BC One finalists talk on how they hope to bring breakdancing to the masses at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Young dancers ready to compete as breakdancing joins the OlympicsBreakdancing started decades ago in the Bronx and is now an official Olympic sport. Breaking, as it will be called starting in the 2024 Paris games, has earned its place on the world stage as it has..
Breakdancing is coming to the OlympicsBreakdancing is officially an Olympic sport now, clearing its final hurdle this week to feature at the Paris Games of 2024. Lucy Fielder reports.
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Breakdancing an Olympic sport now along with 3 others|Oneindia NewsBreakdancing is now among 4 sports to be part of the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. The International Olympic Committee ratified the inclusion of breakdancing along with surfing, skateboarding and sports..