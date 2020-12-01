Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Krebs To DiGenova, Newsmax: 'Drawn And Quartered'? See You In Court

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Krebs To DiGenova, Newsmax: 'Drawn And Quartered'? See You In Court

Krebs To DiGenova, Newsmax: 'Drawn And Quartered'? See You In Court

Christopher Krebs was the head of the US Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

But when he publicly stated the 2020 general election was the most secure in American history, President Donald Trump fired him by tweet.

Krebs was pilloried in the conservative media, most notably by conservative news network Newsmax and Trump lawyer Joe diGenova.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

No Joke: Chris Krebs Takes Fire At DiGenova's 'Shot At Dawn' Crack [Video]

No Joke: Chris Krebs Takes Fire At DiGenova's 'Shot At Dawn' Crack

Former Trump administration cybersecurity official Chris Krebs is considering taking legal action against Joe diGenova. Krebs drew President Donald Trump's wrath when he defied Trump's claims of voter..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published