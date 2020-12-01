Krebs To DiGenova, Newsmax: 'Drawn And Quartered'? See You In Court

Christopher Krebs was the head of the US Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

But when he publicly stated the 2020 general election was the most secure in American history, President Donald Trump fired him by tweet.

Krebs was pilloried in the conservative media, most notably by conservative news network Newsmax and Trump lawyer Joe diGenova.