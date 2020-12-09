Georgia Vaccines

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 days ago

So we need to continue mask wearing.

Kemp says the first vaccines will arrive in Georgia next months, but most won't get them for awhile.

Georgia governor brian kemp is reminding all georgians that just because the covid-19 vaccines are on the way, does not mean people can let their guard down.

Today, kemp urged all georgians to continue to practice covid-19 mitigation efforts.

The governor says the general public will not be able to be vaccinated for months, as the first shipments of the vaccines will be distributed to the most vulnerable and to healthcare workers.

Kemp says he understands that everyone is tired and eager to return to normal, but that too many people have died and too many have suffered greatly for us to give up now.

"this year has brought unimaginable hardship.

But we've lost too many loved ones, too many friends and neighbors, to give in to this virus.

Too many businesses have gone under and too many families have literally lost it all.

We cannot give up now.

We all must do our part so that the sacrifices everyone has made will not be done in vain.

This long nationwide nightmare will end."

