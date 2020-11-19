Covid vaccine: India in talks with European firm to set up cold chain

India is stepping up preparation for mass vaccination against Covid-19.

With countries like UK starting immunisation, India is working on logistics.

The Indian government is in talks with Luxembourg firm to set up vaccine cold-chain.

Covid-19 vaccines need to be stored & transported at low temperatures.

3 firms have applied to the Indian government for approval to use vaccines on public.

B Medical Systems' officials are in India for discussions with the government.

B Medical Systems plans to eventually set up production plant in Gujarat.

In Sept 2020, the firm donated equipment to Mumbai for vaccine trials.

