Covid vaccine: India in talks with European firm to set up cold chain

MoUs signed between the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) with SBI and India International Exchange, informed Sandeep Chakravorty, Joint Secretary, Europe West, Ministry of External Affairs while addressing press conference on November 19. He said, "Three agreements were signed coinciding with the summit -- one was between Luxembourg Stock Exchange and State Bank of India, second between Luxembourg Stock Exchange and India International Stock Exchange and third between Luxinnovation and Invest India." "MoUs signed between the Luxembourg Stock Exchange with SBI and India International Exchange. Agreement between Luxinnovation and Invest India also signed. Very good prospects of India and Luxembourg on financial collaboration," he added. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in India- Luxembourg virtual summit, with PM of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel.
Karnataka Government ready to introduce the anti-cow slaughter bill in the state. The bill is likely to table during the upcoming legislative session. Government will take advise with UP and MP about the model of the bill. Speaking on this Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok said that government will discuss the model of cow slaughter bill with UP, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. "We will discuss the model of the cow slaughter bill with Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, revise it and bring the bill," said Karnataka Minister Ashok.
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was snapped at the Mumbai airport. He returned from Dharamshala after finishing schedule for 'Bhoot Police'. Actor Mouni Roy was seen outside a film studio in Mumbai. She is shooting for her upcoming project at Filmistan studio. Mouni looked hot in black dress with a shrug over it.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against Covid-19 pandemic. He also pitched for making India a global hub for telecom equipment, manufacturing,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:54Published