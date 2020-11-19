Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid vaccine: India in talks with European firm to set up cold chain

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Covid vaccine: India in talks with European firm to set up cold chain

Covid vaccine: India in talks with European firm to set up cold chain

India is stepping up preparation for mass vaccination against Covid-19.

With countries like UK starting immunisation, India is working on logistics.

The Indian government is in talks with Luxembourg firm to set up vaccine cold-chain.

Covid-19 vaccines need to be stored & transported at low temperatures.

3 firms have applied to the Indian government for approval to use vaccines on public.

B Medical Systems' officials are in India for discussions with the government.

B Medical Systems plans to eventually set up production plant in Gujarat.

In Sept 2020, the firm donated equipment to Mumbai for vaccine trials.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Fighting Covid-19 on the road across the US

 Nurse Laura Liffiton has travelled across the US for six months, helping in the fight against Covid.
BBC News

Rich countries hoarding Covid vaccines, says People's Vaccine Alliance

 Poorer nations will miss out despite steps to ensure access is fair, campaigners warn.
BBC News

Covid-19: Singapore 'cruise to nowhere' ends after passenger tests positive

 The ship returned to port early after a passenger tested positive for coronavirus.
BBC News

Luxembourg Luxembourg Country in western Europe

Android Auto expands to dozens of countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Android Auto, the Google-powered software system for cars, is expanding to dozens of new markets around..
The Verge
India-Luxembourg share vibrant, dynamic relations in financial sector: MEA [Video]

India-Luxembourg share vibrant, dynamic relations in financial sector: MEA

MoUs signed between the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) with SBI and India International Exchange, informed Sandeep Chakravorty, Joint Secretary, Europe West, Ministry of External Affairs while addressing press conference on November 19. He said, "Three agreements were signed coinciding with the summit -- one was between Luxembourg Stock Exchange and State Bank of India, second between Luxembourg Stock Exchange and India International Stock Exchange and third between Luxinnovation and Invest India." "MoUs signed between the Luxembourg Stock Exchange with SBI and India International Exchange. Agreement between Luxinnovation and Invest India also signed. Very good prospects of India and Luxembourg on financial collaboration," he added. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in India- Luxembourg virtual summit, with PM of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published
Luxembourg PM welcomes India for agreements in space and finance [Video]

Luxembourg PM welcomes India for agreements in space and finance

During the India- Luxembourg virtual summit, Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel welcomed the agreements in the areas of space and finance. He also extended Diwali wishes to PM Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Gujarat Gujarat State in western India

Bharat Bandh: Protesters block three highways in Gujarat

 A highway connecting Ahmedabad to Viramgam was blocked near Sanand by protesters from the Congress party who placed burning tyres on roads, causing a traffic..
IndiaTimes
Karnataka Govt to discuss anti-cow slaughter bill with UP, MP, Gujarat: R Ashok [Video]

Karnataka Govt to discuss anti-cow slaughter bill with UP, MP, Gujarat: R Ashok

Karnataka Government ready to introduce the anti-cow slaughter bill in the state. The bill is likely to table during the upcoming legislative session. Government will take advise with UP and MP about the model of the bill. Speaking on this Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok said that government will discuss the model of cow slaughter bill with UP, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. "We will discuss the model of the cow slaughter bill with Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, revise it and bring the bill," said Karnataka Minister Ashok.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Mumbai: Head of International Sufi Caravan suggests 15-point programmes for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir

 Noted Mumbai-based Sufi scholar, head of International Sufi Caravan and President, All India Ilm wa Hunar Foundation, Mufti Manzoor Ziyaee has suggested a..
IndiaTimes

Amid sparring with Maharashtra, UP shortlists 4 firms for Film City design

 The bids were floated by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the nodal agency for the project, last Thursday — a day after UP chief..
IndiaTimes
Arjun Kapoor finishes 'Bhoot Police' schedule [Video]

Arjun Kapoor finishes 'Bhoot Police' schedule

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was snapped at the Mumbai airport. He returned from Dharamshala after finishing schedule for 'Bhoot Police'. Actor Mouni Roy was seen outside a film studio in Mumbai. She is shooting for her upcoming project at Filmistan studio. Mouni looked hot in black dress with a shrug over it.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Related videos from verified sources

'India will prove cynics wrong...': Mukesh Ambani on economy, Jio 5G, vaccine [Video]

'India will prove cynics wrong...': Mukesh Ambani on economy, Jio 5G, vaccine

Reliance Industries Limited chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani, spoke on economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking at the Indian Mobile Congress 2020, he said that the Indian..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:28Published
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi [Video]

Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against Covid-19 pandemic. He also pitched for making India a global hub for telecom equipment, manufacturing,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:54Published
Covid-19: 'India not an experiment lab for vaccine', says Digvijaya Singh [Video]

Covid-19: 'India not an experiment lab for vaccine', says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that India shouldn't be made an experiment lab. Singh said that people of India should not be made guinea pigs for vaccine trials. "Protocols can still be..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:35Published