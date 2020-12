Kick It Out: Players did the right thing Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:51s - Published 6 minutes ago Kick It Out: Players did the right thing Kick it Out Chair Sanjay Bhandari says it is encouraging that both PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players felt empowered to walk off following the alleged racist remark from a match official during their UEFA Champions League match. 0

