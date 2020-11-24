Global  
 

Adopt a senior for holidays

Video Credit: KIMT
Adopt a senior for holidays

Adopt a senior for holidays

If you want to adopt a resident, be sure to be place your order by December 12.

The arrangements will be delivered December 16.

Role in improving the pandemic has left many of us feeling lonely or isolated for months, especially residents in long term care facilities.

As madelyne explains... there's a new campaign underway to make our most vulnerable community members not feel forgotten about.

Brooke.

Among senior facility residents and staff, over 90 thousand deaths have been reported due to covid?

"*19 .

Ad because of that... many centers have shifted to either no visitors or only essential visits ?

"*?

"* which is taking toll on the residents.

Many seniors already deal with isolation and the pandemic is magnifying that feeling.

"it's like kind of a buddy system ?

*- i wish more people here would do that.

It's really, really helpful at this time going through this covid thing."

For the benedictine living community in byron... staff is on a mission to make the holiday season a little jollier.

Along with decorating for the holidays... anyone can adopt a resident for just 20 dollars.

Then a floral arrangement from huckleberry floral design and gift in dodge center will be sent their way.

The housing manager, marie "flowers always make somebody's day.

We're also working with the local school district to get some little chirstmas cards made to attach to the flowers.

So we're very excited about the program and bringing a smile to our residents faces."

If you want to adopt a resident... you must place your order by december 12th and the arrangements will be thank you madelyne.

The benedictine living community in rochester, kasson, dodge center and hayfield are




COVID-19 vaccine approval could be days away as pressures mount on health-care system

Senior Health Canada officials said they could be just days away from approving a COVID-19 vaccine as...
Allona's Angels, a local non-profit, is asking for the community to "Adopt a Senior" this holiday season [Video]

Allona's Angels, a local non-profit, is asking for the community to "Adopt a Senior" this holiday season

A local nonprofit, Allona's Angels, is making sure the seniors in our community have something to celebrate Christmas morning with their Adopt a Senior program.

Retirement communities doing more outreach to curb isolations [Video]

Retirement communities doing more outreach to curb isolations

Retirement communities are doing more outreach this year to curb isolation during the holidays. Many organizations are determined to deliver support for seniors.

COVID And Seniors: Experts Urge Family, Friends To Make Sure Seniors In Isolation Feel Remembered Over Holidays [Video]

COVID And Seniors: Experts Urge Family, Friends To Make Sure Seniors In Isolation Feel Remembered Over Holidays

Thanksgiving is especially tough for senior citizens who are isolating to stay safe and unable to be with family or friends, but there are ways to help them feel remembered; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff..

