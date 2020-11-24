Adopt a senior for holidays

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 8 minutes ago

The arrangements will be delivered December 16.

If you want to adopt a resident, be sure to be place your order by December 12.

Role in improving the pandemic has left many of us feeling lonely or isolated for months, especially residents in long term care facilities.

As madelyne explains... there's a new campaign underway to make our most vulnerable community members not feel forgotten about.

Brooke.

Among senior facility residents and staff, over 90 thousand deaths have been reported due to covid



and because of that... many centers have shifted to either no visitors or only essential visits



which is taking toll on the residents.

Many seniors already deal with isolation and the pandemic is magnifying that feeling.

"it's like kind of a buddy system

*- i wish more people here would do that.

It's really, really helpful at this time going through this covid thing."

For the benedictine living community in byron... staff is on a mission to make the holiday season a little jollier.

Along with decorating for the holidays... anyone can adopt a resident for just 20 dollars.

Then a floral arrangement from huckleberry floral design and gift in dodge center will be sent their way.

The housing manager, marie "flowers always make somebody's day.

We're also working with the local school district to get some little chirstmas cards made to attach to the flowers.

So we're very excited about the program and bringing a smile to our residents faces."

The benedictine living community in rochester, kasson, dodge center and hayfield are