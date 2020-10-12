Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK should have multiple Covid-19 vaccines next year – Chris Whitty

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:26s - Published
UK should have multiple Covid-19 vaccines next year – Chris Whitty

UK should have multiple Covid-19 vaccines next year – Chris Whitty

The UK should have three or four vaccines against Covid-19 by the middle ofnext year, England’s chief medical officer has said, adding that the jabs arebeing closely monitored for safety.

Speaking at the Commons Health and ScienceCommittee, Professor Chris Whitty answered questions about the safety andavailability of current and future vaccines.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chris Whitty Chris Whitty British physician and epidemiologist

Professor Chris Whitty: Lockdown will work if people adhere to rules [Video]

Professor Chris Whitty: Lockdown will work if people adhere to rules

When asked if the new lockdown in England will work, Professor Chris Whittytold the Science and Technology Committee: “If people adhere in the way that Iexpect they will, it’ll reduce R below one, in my view, in the great majorityor all of the country. “I wouldn’t want to imply that suddenly that means thatCovid is over as a problem. “This is a long haul.” He added: “We need to seethis through winter - this doesn’t mean we need to stay in these measuresthrough winter - but we will need to be doing things that keep the ratesdown.” When asked if the restrictions would be lifted on December 2, ProfWhitty continued: “The decision as to whether to lift restrictions on December2 is rightly a decision for ministers and Parliament. “I think that the aim ofthis is to get the rates down far enough that it’s a realistic possibility tomove into a different state of play at that point in time.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published
PM announces three-tier Covid-19 restriction system: Round Up [Video]

PM announces three-tier Covid-19 restriction system: Round Up

All you need to know as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces new Covid-19restrictions alongside Professor Chris Whitty and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:06Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Idaho health board COVID meeting ended due to "intense" protests

 The protests were at the site and at members' homes. The session was halted before members got to vote on proposed COVID-related restrictions.
CBS News

Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb hospitalised, condition critical

 Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was admitted to a hospital in south Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon as his breathing-related problems..
IndiaTimes

Eye Opener: Documents suggest FDA will approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

 Newly released documents suggest the FDA will approve Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, and doses could be shipped out by this weekend. Also, the Supreme Court has..
CBS News
'Covid-19 pandemic brought back Lena Dunham’s feelings of self-loathing' [Video]

'Covid-19 pandemic brought back Lena Dunham’s feelings of self-loathing'

Lena Dunham has struggled with recurring feelings of "self-loathing" amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

UK should have three or four Covid-19 vaccines next year – Chris Whitty

The UK should have three or four vaccines against Covid-19 by the middle of next year, England’s...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Patrick Vallance warns against complacency as vaccine is rolled out [Video]

Sir Patrick Vallance warns against complacency as vaccine is rolled out

Sir Patrick Vallance says complacency is now the "biggest risk" following theintroduction of a vaccine rollout, as he warned any relaxation of restrictionscould see a surge of infections. He was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
Biden sets 100-day COVID goals as cases pass 15M [Video]

Biden sets 100-day COVID goals as cases pass 15M

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden introduced the team to lead his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, emphasizing the mass distribution needed to achieve his goal of 100..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published
COVID-19 vaccine will be available to general public in April to June, Palm Beach County health director says [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine will be available to general public in April to June, Palm Beach County health director says

Calling it a "true battle," Palm Beach County's health director is expecting COVID-19 cases to continue climbing locally throughout the holiday season and into next year.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:15Published