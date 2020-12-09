Midmorning With Aundrea - December 9, 2020 (Part 3)

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 weeks ago

(Part 3 of 4) Bethlehem is still trying to provide a festive atmosphere despite a dearth of tourists this year due to the pandemic.

No normally thousands of tourists attend the annual tree lighting ceremony and fireworks in bethlehem.

But this year, only a few were there.

Here's a look at how the city is keeping the christmas spirit alive.

Bathed in the shimmering winter sunlight... all the trimmings of a holiday wonderland.

And while the tree is up... and the ornaments are on... the crowds are missing.

Bethlehem's manger square is bracing itself for a christmas like no other... says father issa thaljieh of the church of nativity.

"christmas will b a little bit sad..

But we know by praying and bringing our voices to god, that things will change and the coronavirus will disappear."

Last year this is what christmas was like in bethlehem... streets heaving with tourists and pilgrims from around the world... soaking up the festive cheer where jesus was born.

But in march, the gates to the biblical city were slammed shut after the israeli- occupied west bank's first major outbreak of covid- 19 erupted here.

According to the ministry of health, there have been over 65,000 cases in the palestinian territory, and more than 620 deaths... resulting in strict lockdowns that have spelled doom for many of bethlehem's small businesses.

All the people they are afraid.//00;08;45 in the city you feel the spirit of the birth of jesus but these days, there's nothing.

We don't feel any spirit//its sad the eerie silence isn't just on the streets... it's also in the churches.

Here at the church of the nativity, where it's believed jesus was born on this very spot... there are no crowds... no choirs singing... and just a precious few of the faithful... but for carmen ghattas, who speaks for bethlehem's local government, it's an opportunity to get closer to the teachings of christ.

Cg: "this year w go to the essence of christmas, we go inside our selves, think of the spirit of christmas, we think of the religious meaning of christmas.

We think and we feel with our beloved ones, and family and friends being safe is christmas.

Especially in this situation."

It: "it's a reall beautiful thing to say that the spirit is christmas is keeping each other safe."

Cg: "true.

With coronavirus infections still rising across bethlehem... midnight mass has also had to be scaled back..

And the closest many will get to the annual tree lighting ceremony will be by watching it online via live feed... digitally bringing light into a world that, this year, has seen so much darkness.

Imtiaz tyab, cbs news, london.

An entertainer for decades, just ahead