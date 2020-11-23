Global  
 

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels, where talks on a post-Brexit deal are scheduled with the European Commission President Ursula vonder Leyen.

Time is running out to reach a deal before December 31, when the UKstops following EU trading rules.


