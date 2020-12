Three MPs offered colleagues some laughs in following a traditional of writing and sharing their own political renditions of a Christmas classic.



Related videos from verified sources Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lights Up New York City Night



The lights didn't stay on for long, but will be on every day through the new year from 6 a.m. until midnight. CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on the annual tradition, which was a lot different this year due.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:29 Published 1 week ago Shard's Christmas lights salute NHS and key workers



London’s The Shard was lit up in honour of the NHS and key workers who havebeen on the front line during the pandemic – with the annual Christmas switch-on done by three healthcare staff. Medical.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago A Lift-the-Flap Book Brings Holiday Cheer!



Santa's littlest helper returns in this novelty lift-the-flap board book. Can you find where Santa Mouse is hiding? Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 00:56 Published on October 15, 2020