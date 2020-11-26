Video Credit: WMGT - Published 3 minutes ago

Mary Crook posted a call to action on Facebook asking for Christmas cards for her sister Shannon

A woman from Augusta is using social media to bring her sister joy during the holiday season

Shannon has down's syndrome and lives in a group home in macon.

Crook says the pandemic changed how they visit with her.

They can only see her on the front lawn of the home, masked and socially distanced.

Over one hundred people responded to her post.

She says it made her emotional to see how many people want to help.

"it's been, i guess confusing at times and lonely at times for not just shannon but for our family too and i didn't realize that.

