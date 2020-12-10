Congressman John Rose p1

Members of Congress went back to Washington this week to continue their lame duck or rump session following the November election.

It has also been another bizarre week as the current occupant of the White House, President Donald Trump, continues his still unsuccessful effort to prove massive voter fraud and overturn the election.

Two weeks ago on INSIDE POLITICS, we hosted Nashville Democratic Congressman Jim Cooper to discuss what he thinks lawmakers can get done by the end of the year and what lies ahead in the new Congress and the new presidential administration of President-elect Joe Biden beginning in January.

This week we welcome Tennessee Republican Congressman John Rose of the 6th congressional district to discuss these same topics from his perspective.