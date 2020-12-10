Raab admits 'significant differences still remain' in Brexit trade talks

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the Covid tier restrictions will help the UK 'bridge into the Spring', when there is hope a vaccine will move us into a 'whole different place'. The restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow after MPs approved the plans, despite 55 Conservatives voting against the Government and Labour abstaining from the vote. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier says "there's a reason for determination" as he continues post-Brexit trade negotiations in London.
The last-ditch talks continued over the weekend with fishing rights remaining a major bone of contention, according to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Report by Alibhaiz.
Dominic Raab has refused to rule out a third national lockdown if there isanother wave of coronavirus cases in the new year. The Foreign Secretary toldBBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show there is a “risk” of a third spike in casenumbers “if we don’t get the balance right”.
Michael Gove tells BBC Breakfast it's 'up to any individual pub owner' whetherto admit customers if they hadn't received a coronavirus vaccine. The Ministerfor the Cabinet Office said mass vaccination represented 'an exit strategy'from the situation the country was facing.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the European Commission after dinnerwith Ursula von der Leyen. The talks between the two leaders lasted aroundthree hours. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission presidentUrsula von der Leyen have agreed the UK and EU will continue talks on a post-Brexit trade deal after meeting in Brussels, but that a 'firm decision' shouldbe taken about the future of the discussions by Sunday, a Downing Streetsource said.
