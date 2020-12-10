Raab admits 'significant differences still remain' in Brexit trade talks

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tells BBC Breakfast that "significantdifferences still remain" between the EU and the UK as both parties work in abid to agree a post-Brexit trade agreement.


