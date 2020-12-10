Raab admits 'significant differences still remain' in Brexit trade talks

Raab: Regulations will help UK 'bridge into the Spring'



Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the Covid tier restrictions will help the UK 'bridge into the Spring', when there is hope a vaccine will move us into a 'whole different place'. The restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow after MPs approved the plans, despite 55 Conservatives voting against the Government and Labour abstaining from the vote.

