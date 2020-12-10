Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings

Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings

The Justice Department is investigating the finances of President-elect JoeBiden’s son, including scrutinising some of his Chinese business dealings andother transactions, a person familiar with the matter told The AssociatedPress.

The revelations put a renewed spotlight on questions about HunterBiden’s financial history, which dogged his father’s successful White Housecampaign and were a frequent target of President Donald Trump and his allies.They also come at a politically delicate time for the president-elect, who isweighing his choice to lead an agency that is actively investigating his son.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

AP Top Stories December 10 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday December 10th: Justice Dept. investigates finances of President-elect Biden's son, Hunter; FDA meets to examine COVID vaccine;..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden's centrist dilemma: Police groups say he's gone too far left; activists say he hasn't gone far enough

 Conflicting interests from police and social justice groups will test Joe Biden's reputation as a centrist as he tries to implement police reform.
USATODAY.com

Hunter Biden tax probe involves Chinese business

 The Justice Department is investigating the finances of President-elect Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, including scrutinizing some of his Chinese business..
USATODAY.com

US election: Despite Donald Trump's venting and threats, Joe Biden's win is sealed

 There's plenty of noise but no cause for confusion as President Donald Trump vents about how the election turned out and vows to subvert it even still.This truth..
New Zealand Herald

Hunter Biden Hunter Biden Son of former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden

Hunter Biden under federal investigation over "tax affairs"

 Hunter Biden's admission that his tax affairs are under investigation comes as CBS News has learned the FBI and IRS have been looking into Biden's financial..
CBS News

Time running out for Congress to pass coronavirus relief before aid expires

 With just nine days to go until the Senate adjourns until 2021, time is running out for more pandemic aid to be passed before key unemployment programs and..
CBS News

Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over 'tax affairs'

 President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter said Wednesday that he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.The investigation..
New Zealand Herald

United States Department of Justice United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

Former federal prosecutor reacts to antitrust lawsuit against Facebook

 Michael Zeldin, a former federal prosecutor and former special counsel for the Justice Department, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the antitrust lawsuits..
CBS News

DOJ sues Alabama over violent prison conditions

 The Justice Department said the state is failing to protect male inmates from inmate-on-inmate violence and excessive force at the hands of prison staff.
CBS News

Hunter Biden Discloses He Is Focus of Federal Tax Inquiry

 Mr. Biden said Justice Department prosecutors in Delaware had said they were examining his “tax affairs.”
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

S&P will remove Chinese firms after Trump order [Video]

S&P will remove Chinese firms after Trump order

S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Thursday it would remove Chinese companies including Hikvision from its products, becoming the latest index provider to do so following a Trump administration order restricting purchases of their shares. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published
U.S. blacklists Chinese crime boss [Video]

U.S. blacklists Chinese crime boss

The United States on Wednesday (December 9) slapped sanctions on Wan Kuok Koi, a leader of China's 14K Triad organized crime group and a member of the Chinese Communist Party's Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Hunter Biden tax probe involves Chinese business

The Justice Department is investigating the finances of President-elect Joe Biden's son, Hunter...
USATODAY.com - Published

Hunter Biden’s China business deals leading up to 2018 probe detailed in Senate report

Hunter Biden’s past dealings with Chinese nationals – including some flagged for “potential...
FOXNews.com - Published

A Tax Probe Into Hunter Biden Is Examining His Chinese Business Dealings, Says AP Source


TIME - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Federal Prosecutors Looking Into Hunter Biden's Taxes [Video]

Federal Prosecutors Looking Into Hunter Biden's Taxes

CBS2's Dick Brennan has the story.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:52Published
Hunter Biden's taxes are under investigation by the US attorney's office in Delaware [Video]

Hunter Biden's taxes are under investigation by the US attorney's office in Delaware

President-elect Joe Biden's son was in the spotlight during the presidential campaign for his business dealings with Ukraine and China.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:54Published
Hunter Biden's Taxes Investigated As Presidential Transition Continues [Video]

Hunter Biden's Taxes Investigated As Presidential Transition Continues

The U.S. Attorney in Delaware has launched an investigation into Hunter Biden, the president-elect's son, concerning his taxes. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published