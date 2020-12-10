Global  
 

Get Covered Day 2021 happening today in Minnesota

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Get Covered Day 2021 happening today in MinnesotaOpen enroll for MNsure ends December 21.

Governor tim walz is highlighting the importance of having health insurance... especially during a global pandemic when millions of americans are sick.

Madelyne, if someone isn't covered right now... what can they do?/// brooke.

The most important thing to note is the open enrollment period for health insurance is happening right now.

So that means any minnesotan who needs health insurance can shop around freely to see what coverage options are available.

Mnsure is the state's health insurance marketplace that's under the affordable care act.

However, if you do not qualify for a reduced cost for health insurance through mnsure... then you can call an independent insurance agency.

Taylor gilbert is an agent at atlas insurance in rochester and he tells me ?

"(now is the time to get coverage.

You only a few more days to openly shop around.

After that, you'll have to have a qualifying "everyone needs to live in the here and now.

Really, it's the idea that i think a lot of folks that have gone without coverage in the past think that, 'i've gone this far without it.'

But the number we're trying to cover you for the event that it's unexpected ?

"* for the big event that we don't want to happen."

Gilbert says the best advice he can give you is to be proactive.

If you aren't able to find an insurance that's suitable for you... he recommends thank you madelyne.

Open enrollment for mnsure ends on december 21st.

If you go through an independent agency... their dates might be different.

If you're wanting more information on how you can apply... you can head to our website kimt




