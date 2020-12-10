Christmas lights dazzle at Wollaton Hall - famous for being used as Wayne Manor in Batman film (The Dark Knight Rises) Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published 5 minutes ago Christmas lights dazzle at Wollaton Hall - famous for being used as Wayne Manor in Batman film (The Dark Knight Rises) Dazzling footage show a spectacular Christmas lights display being beamed onto a mansion famous for being Wayne Manor in the Batman film The Dark Knight Rises. The festive illuminations were unveiled at Wollaton Hall which has been transformed into a winter wonderland using over three miles of fairy lights and 70,000 bulbs. Families have been flocking to the mesmerising light experience at the 16th century stately home - five miles from Gotham, Notts., where Gotham City got its name. Visitors can enjoy the "multi-sensory experience of light, fire and sound" at the location where Christian Bale and Anne Hathaway filmed Christopher Nolan's 2011 blockbuster.A 10m (32ft) tall Christmas tree made up of 12,000 lights also stands as a centerpiece in front of the grand hall which took 240 hours to install. Projectors cast a golden light on the front of the historic building and giant red, green and purple present boxes wrapped with ribbons sit alongside. A mile-long illuminated trail also leads families through woodland where extremely rare red and fallow deer have roamed for 700 years. Visitor Emma Billingham, 31, of Carlton, Nottingham, said: "My boys love Batman, so they were very excited to see Wayne Manor and it just looks beautiful all lit up."It's exactly what we needed to get us in the festive spirit during what has been a gloomy and difficult year." Last Thursday (3/12), the lights were switched on by seven-year-old Jake Barksby from Hucknall, Notts., who was diagnosed with testicular cancer last year.Mum Nicola said: "Jake loves Christmas and December 3 marked a year to the day since his final dose of chemotherapy so this means more to us then you can imagine."I was so excited for him to have been given this amazing opportunity. Jake really is our shining star after everything he has been through, he continues to smile and stay positive."Tickets priced at £17.50 for adults and £12.50 for children are available for the display at the 500-acre estate which will run until January 6, 2021. 0

