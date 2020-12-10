Global  
 

The Trump Admin Pushed For One Time $600 Stimulus

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration was aiming to deliver aid more efficiently.

Business Insider reports that Mnuchin's plan is one-time stimulus checks instead of weekly federal unemployment benefits.

"We view this as a more effective way to get the money out quickly." Economists say that replacing a weekly federal benefit with a one-time $600 payment would be a less efficient way to help jobless Americans.


