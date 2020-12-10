The Trump Admin Pushed For One Time $600 Stimulus

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration was aiming to deliver aid more efficiently.
Business Insider reports that Mnuchin's plan is one-time stimulus checks instead of weekly federal unemployment benefits.
"We view this as a more effective way to get the money out quickly." Economists say that replacing a weekly federal benefit with a one-time $600 payment would be a less efficient way to help jobless Americans.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2020. The President and Vice-President elect were chosen for the honor over finalists that included President Donald Trump. Also on the list were frontline health workers with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said that Biden and Harris received for the honor "for changing the American story." "Forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division."
Senator Mark Warner spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on how India and US can counter Beijing. Senator Warner said India, US and other democracies need to collaborate to tackle what he called China’s ‘authoritarian capitalism’. He said that Trump changed the policies of the US towards China and while they were good in principle the choice was to choose sides between the US and Beijing. He said that the Biden administration is likely to be tough on China but rather than trying to divide the focus should be on collaboration. Watch the full video for all the details.
Interpol has warned that criminal organizations are planning to infiltrate or disrupt supply chains related to COVID-19 vaccines. But that's not the only way bad guys might try to cash in on the coming global vaccine bonanza. According to Business Insider, groups may try to sell counterfeit or expired vaccines, on a small-scale or a large-scale basis. Criminals may also try to 'sell' vaccines online, in an attempt to steal personal data and credit card numbers.
Bob Dylan just sold his entire song catalog for an estimated $300 million. According to Berklee College of Music professor George Howard this is a "very, very rare" deal. Business Insider reports that artists are increasingly selling the rights to their songs. Streaming services have shown those songs will bring in steady revenue.
Business Insider reports that Amazon and Barnes & Nobles searches for "vaccine" bring up anti-vaxx books. Two of the top five books in “vaccine” search results on Amazon.com promote anti-inoculation theories. The first such result on Barnes & Noble is a book by Thomas Cowan, who claims the current pandemic was caused by 5G wireless technology. The US could start rolling out COVID-19 shots as early as Friday.
The Trump administration declined an offer from Pfizer for more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. The offer was for more doses in late summer, according to Business Insider. The US might struggle to secure additional doses given Pfizer's commitments to other countries. The Trump administration purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine. However, the two-dose treatment so it will only go to 50 million Americans.
On Friday, Nancy Pelosi strongly defended her decision to reject the Trump administration's $1.8 trillion stimulus offer. "It was not a mistake," Pelosi said at her press conference. Business Insider..