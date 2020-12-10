The Trump Admin Pushed For One Time $600 Stimulus

How India & US can tame aggressive China: Senator Mark Warner #HTLS2020



Senator Mark Warner spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on how India and US can counter Beijing. Senator Warner said India, US and other democracies need to collaborate to tackle what he called China’s ‘authoritarian capitalism’. He said that Trump changed the policies of the US towards China and while they were good in principle the choice was to choose sides between the US and Beijing. He said that the Biden administration is likely to be tough on China but rather than trying to divide the focus should be on collaboration. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:49 Published on January 1, 1970