Congress seals agreement on COVID relief, government funding

The agreement would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, along with a fresh round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and funding for schools, health care providers, and renters facing eviction.

We begin tonight with breaking news out of our nation's capital.

Congress has sealed the deal on a nearly one trillion dollar covid-19 relief package for americans who are fighting to survive financially during this pandemic.

It's described as a "bi-partisan breakthrough" and "another major rescue package for the american people."

This agreement was announced just hours ago, after days of negotiations.

This is the first major piece of legislation in response to the pandemic since the 2 trillion dollar cares act was passed in march.

Lawmakers reaching a deal on a stiumuls package just hours before a potential government shutdown mcconnell we can finally report what our nation has needed to hear for a very long time: more help is on the way," one hurdle language proposed by republican senator pat toomey that would curtail the authority of the federal reserve toomey arguing three pandemic- related lending programs should end because they "achieved their purpose" toomey: the purpose was to ensure that credit worthy borrowers could access credit thru the normal channels.//it worked, they worked amazing well, within days certainly weeks, markets were again functioning, credit was flowing.

Democratic leader chuck schumer saying the proposed language was so broad it would have tied the hands of the incoming biden administration schumer: last night the logjam was broken sen.

Toomey accepted my compromise to remove the dangerous, similar to language in his bill that was overly broad.

Hanging in the balance, relief for millions of out of work americans ricardo ramirez says he is barely getting by and is now at risk of possibly losing everything.

Sot: ricardo ramirez worker: "it's about time for them to do something for the community."

Gfx the roughly $900 billion dollar relief package - would include 300 dollars in weekly federal unemployment benefits and 600 dollars in direct payments for millions - president trump calling on congress to increase the amount of those stimulus checks.

Gfx4 tweeting in all caps - get it done, and give them more money in direct payments.

