US Hits Highest 1-Day COVID-19 Death Toll

The Covid Tracking Project reported 3,054 coronavirus-related deaths on Dec.

9.

Previously, the record was 2,769 deaths on May 7.

Data released by the Department of Health and Human Services this week, .

Revealed that more than two-thirds of Americans live in areas where hospital intensive care beds have reached critical shortages.

All across the nation, health care staff members report that they are working to the point of exhaustion.

I have been doing this for 35 years, and I have not seen this kind of wear and tear on the staff, Loy Howard, Tanner Health System President, via 'The New York Times'.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration was scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The U.K. became the first Western country to begin a massive, national vaccination effort on Dec.

8