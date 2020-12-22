Who’s next in line for COVID-19 vaccine?

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 8 minutes ago

Health care workers and those at long-term care facilities are first in line to be vaccinated, but which groups will get in line next?

The death toll to 1,347.

Health care workers have already begun to get the first round of covid-19 vaccines--but who's next in line?

For essential workers outside of the health care field--their turn could be coming up sooner than many thought.

That vote*now recommends that those over 75 years old*and frontline essential workers should be next to get a covid-19 vaccine.

But it's still up to state health officials to make the final decisions on how the vaccines will be given out.

Remember, first in line are health care workers and those in long-term care facilities--that's phase 1a.

Now, the c-d-c is highlighting emergency responders, teachers and grocery store workers to be next in line.

And also those who work in construction and restaurants.

But the oregon health authority recommends the next doses are given to essential workers, people with underlying health conditions and those over 65 years old.

Dan clay is the president of the united food and commercial workers local 5-- with nearly 30,000 members in oregon and southwest washington.

He says his members have felt unprotected so this news is a sign of hope.

"all of these essential employees deserve to be taken care of, and deserve to be recognized for the risk, they're taking for me and for you so that we can go to the store and get food.

I think society breaks down pretty quick once people can no longer get food."

He says now that frontline workers-- like those within grocery stores could be getting the vaccine sooner than later--this will bring a sense of relief as many fear becoming infected with the virus as they go about their day.

Clay says he hopes even more safety measures will be put into place to keep essential workers safe--and says that hazard pay should continue to be given out to those who are put at*risk on the job.

Like others i spoke to today, clay is glad to know that the health and safety of essential workers is being treated like a priority.

