Rochester residents receive Mayor's Medal of Honor

South med city residents were bestowed the mayor's medal of honor tonight.

Well katie and george... it's a special moment for rochester residents who really embody the gold standard of service to the community.

Tonight... an all?

"*star line?

"*up of me city role models were surprised with a mayor's medal of honor... commending their work in sectors ranging from art to senior services.

Now typically this ceremony is done in person... but in true 2020 fashion... its 37?

"*th iteration was virtual.

The mayor's office received nominations and selected 19 individuals who they call exemplary models of volunteerism and community service.

Mayor kim norton says while these honorees come from a variety of different backgrounds... they all have at least one thing in "they're people who give back to this community in so many ways, and big ways.

So that's the common thread.

These are really giving people with big hearts that really care about this community and really work hard to make it a better place," and the mayor's office also added a few extra awards to this year's ceremony... honoring past winners who have continued their remarkable work in the community with a special commendation and key to the city.

