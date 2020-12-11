Global  
 

High School Boys Basketball: East Noble Comes up Short Against Northridge

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
The East Noble Knights fell short against Northridge, 58-43, on Thursday night.

Final stop comes in middlebury... east noble boys paying northridge a visit... knights hanging tough in the first... max bender... nothin g but bottoms from deep... we're all tied up..later on... more from bender... this time he buries it from straight away... 10 points... 5 assists for bender...then... off the miss... big chris hood... he's got brad miller blood in him... gets the putback..

Nine points..

11 boards for the big man...but northridge too much to handle tonight... knights lose sam smith..

And he makes em pay...he hits the triple... and northridge hands east noble a 15 point loss... 58-43 the




