Colgate men's and women's ice hockey conference schedules announced

The Colgate men's and women's hockey team will begin conference play in January after the ECAC announces its full slate of games this season.

The raiders men's team will open things up in conference against clarkson on new years day at home.

They will play 18 e-c- a-c contestsb- facing the golden knights - saint lawrence and quinnipiac each six times.

The women will host quinnipiac for a two-game set in hamilton beginning on january ninth.

That will be the first of 12 on the schedule between then and february 21st.

They will play the same three opponents four times each.

Right now - the raider's women are ranked fifth in the nation at 4-1-1 overall.

The men have only played one game thus far - a loss to clarkson.

Despite not starting conference play until january - colgate may still schedule some more non-conference games before the end of the month.

