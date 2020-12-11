Global  
 

Susan Rice Is Tapped by Biden to Lead White House Domestic Policy

It was announced on Thursday that Rice will lead The White House Domestic Policy Council.


Biden Names Two Obama White House Veterans to New Roles

 Susan Rice, who was President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, will lead the Domestic Policy Council. Denis McDonough, Mr. Obama’s chief of staff,..
[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday tapped Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, to lead the White House's domestic policy council in a flurry of appointments to his developing administration. Colette Luke has more.

{NFA} U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year" on Thursday. They were chosen from a list of finalists that included the man Biden vanquished at the polls - President Donald Trump. Eve Johnson reports.

Biden Clashes With the Left

 Democrats are trying to work out their differences as Biden prepares to take office. It’s Friday, and this is your politics tip sheet.
Biden Taps Susan Rice to Lead White House Domestic Policy Council President-Elect *Joe Biden* has tapped former Obama national security adviser *Susan Rice* to be the...
President-elect Biden has picked two more for top positions: Susan Rice is set to lead the White...
Attorney General Daniel Cameron was at the White House today, discussing lawsuits to overturn the election.

At a packed White House Hanukkah party on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump falsely told his guests that he won the U.S. presidential election.

Kim Ward supports the president in Pennsylvania over fears of violent retribution otherwise. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

