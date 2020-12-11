Susan Rice Is Tapped by Biden to Lead White House Domestic Policy

[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday tapped Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, to lead the White House's domestic policy council in a flurry of appointments to his developing administration. Colette Luke has more.
{NFA} U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year" on Thursday. They were chosen from a list of finalists that included the man Biden vanquished at the polls - President Donald Trump. Eve Johnson reports.