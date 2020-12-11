Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Her spirit lives on - Alzheimer’s Society reacts to death of Barbara Windsor

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Her spirit lives on - Alzheimer’s Society reacts to death of Barbara Windsor

Her spirit lives on - Alzheimer’s Society reacts to death of Barbara Windsor

The Alzheimer’s Society has said the legacy of Dame Barbara Windsor’s charitycampaigning lives on following her death.

The actress was diagnosed withAlzheimer’s disease in 2014 and made the news public in 2018.

She campaignedwith the Alzheimer’s Society, raising money and petitioning the Government tomake changes to social care.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Barbara Windsor Barbara Windsor English actress

"EastEnders" star Barbara Windsor dies at 83

 Windsor was made a dame, the female equivalent of a knight, by the queen in 2016.
CBS News
Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83: Her life in pictures [Video]

Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83: Her life in pictures

A look back at the life of Dame Barbara Windsor in pictures, after the CarryOn! and EastEnders star died aged 83. Dame Barbara, who starred in a host ofCarry On films and played Peggy Mitchell on BBC soap EastEnders, was diagnosedwith Alzheimer’s in 2014. Her condition worsened during lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:51Published
‘The whole country is in mourning’ – stars pay tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor [Video]

‘The whole country is in mourning’ – stars pay tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor

Comedian and actor Matt Lucas said “the whole country is in mourning”following the death of Dame Barbara Windsor at the age of 83. The actress,known for her work in the Carry On films before becoming a household nameplaying Peggy Mitchell on EastEnders, died on Thursday evening, her husbandScott Mitchell said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published
Oliver Dowden pays tribute to 'national treasure' Dame Barbara Windsor [Video]

Oliver Dowden pays tribute to 'national treasure' Dame Barbara Windsor

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden reacts to the passing of former EastEnders andCarry On star Dame Barbara Windsor, who has died at the age of 83.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published

Alzheimer's Society Alzheimer's Society


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson pays tribute to Barbara Windsor [Video]

Boris Johnson pays tribute to Barbara Windsor

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who once made a cameo in 'EastEnders' alongside her, has paid tribute to the late acting legend, admitting she "cheered the world up with her own British brand of..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:24Published
Stars pay tribute to legendary actress Dame Barbara Windsor [Video]

Stars pay tribute to legendary actress Dame Barbara Windsor

A host of friends and former co-stars have paid tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor following her death from Alzheimer's.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 02:15Published
Dame Barbara Windsor has died at the age of 83 [Video]

Dame Barbara Windsor has died at the age of 83

Dame Barbara Windsor has died aged 83 after a long battle with Alzheimer's, her husband Scott Mitchell has confirmed.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 02:16Published