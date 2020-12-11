Her spirit lives on - Alzheimer’s Society reacts to death of Barbara Windsor

A look back at the life of Dame Barbara Windsor in pictures, after the CarryOn! and EastEnders star died aged 83. Dame Barbara, who starred in a host ofCarry On films and played Peggy Mitchell on BBC soap EastEnders, was diagnosedwith Alzheimer’s in 2014. Her condition worsened during lockdown.
Comedian and actor Matt Lucas said “the whole country is in mourning”following the death of Dame Barbara Windsor at the age of 83. The actress,known for her work in the Carry On films before becoming a household nameplaying Peggy Mitchell on EastEnders, died on Thursday evening, her husbandScott Mitchell said.
