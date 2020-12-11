Her spirit lives on - Alzheimer’s Society reacts to death of Barbara Windsor

The Alzheimer’s Society has said the legacy of Dame Barbara Windsor’s charitycampaigning lives on following her death.

The actress was diagnosed withAlzheimer’s disease in 2014 and made the news public in 2018.

She campaignedwith the Alzheimer’s Society, raising money and petitioning the Government tomake changes to social care.