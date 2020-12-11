CHILD TRAGEDY UPDTAE 12/11/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 days ago

People in Vardaman and Calhoun county mourning the loss of a 7 year old who was struck and killed as she was getting off a school bus with her younger brother.

Valeria montero was hit by the 18 wheeler wednesday afternoon in front of her home on highway 8.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her brother, five year old luis, was airlifted to lebonheur children's hospital where he is being treated for several fractures.

He is expected to recover.

James thomas murphy, the driver of the truck, told police he saw another truck stopped in his lane for the oncoming bus, but he couldn't stop.

He swerved to avoid hitting the truck first, then again to avoid hitting the bus head on.

That's when the children were hit.

Murphy was arrested and is charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Vardaman police chief kenneth scott says the tragedy has impacted the entire community.

"the whole county, our community, our school, just devastated, i answered a lot of calls, it don't get no worse than something like this, it affects first responders, bystanders, that assisted, all law enforcement."

Murphy's bond was set at 50 thousand dollars.

He was released after posting bail.

The next grand jury will hear the case.

A go fund me page has raised more than 20 thousand dollars for medical and funeral expenses for the montero family.

It was set up by maddie terrell, a sophomore at vardaman high school.

Terrell is friends with the uncle of seven year old valeria montero and she wanted to do something to help the family during this unexpected tragedy.

In fact, maddie says the community rallied around her family this past summer, when her dad passed away.

She knows first hand how the community helps those who are hurting.

"i just think it's so awful that such a young life was lost and the family will have a hard time with medical bills, funeral expenses, and i think it was my time to show i can help the community and that family, all you can ask for is to pray and keeping the family in your prayers and hoping they can get over this one day, because it's so hard to lose a loved one like that, especially at such a young age."

Vo tag so far, the go fund me page for the montero family has raised more than 25 thousand dollars.

You can find that page by searching on go fund me for the "montero family tragedy" page.

